IRG Releases Footage for Underground Military Bases Housing Missiles, Drones

By Staff

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] released footage showing the underground military bases that house missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The bases contain the most advanced technological and defensive achievements the IRG has made recently.

This is the first time the IRG Aerospace Force unveils an underground drone base.

In the bases there are drones with a range of 2000 kilometers, dual missile launchpads, and high accuracy multi-drone launchpads for the aircraft shown in the latest [Great Prophet 17] “Payambar-e-Azam 17” drills held in December 2021, which proved magnificently efficient in defending the Islamic Republic and its people against any threat.

Unveiling the bases conveyed a dual message to foes and friends at once; it represented a warning for enemies not to continue their regional threats, as well as a show of support and solidarity to the friends in the region and the entire world.

The event coincided with the Hijri month of Shaaban and the birth anniversary of third Shia Imam Hussein bin Ali [AS], and the anniversary of establishing the Islamic Revolution Guard.

The new bases are capable of launching 60 drones at once. Given that the range of those drones is long and unlimited, there is not a limit for the targets, and any hostile target can be hit since the IRG has increased its missile fire power and synchronized launching between 6 and 7 times.