Shamkhani: Iran Considering New Elements, Creative Ways in Vienna

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council highlighted Tehran’s push to safeguard its interests in the course of Vienna talks on the revival of the JCPOA, saying the Islamic Republic contemplates working on new elements and creative ways to expedite a solution.

“Vienna participants act & react based on interests and it's understandable. Our interactions with 4+1 are also solely driven by our people's interests,” Ali Shamkhani said in a post on his Twitter account on Monday.

“Thus, we're assessing new elements that bear on the negotiations and will accordingly seek creative ways to expedite a solution,” he added.

Iran and the remaining participants to the JCPOA have been holding talks in Vienna since April last year with the aim of reviving the deal by bringing the US into full compliance.

The US left the JCPOA in May 2018 under former president Donald Trump. The Vienna talks began on a promise by Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, to rejoin the deal and repeal the so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran. Biden, however, has so far failed to undo Trump’s own undoing of Barack Obama’s Iran policy, which led to the JCPOA in June 2015.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks began on December 27 with a focus on the removal of all sanctions that the United States had imposed on Iran after its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA. The US is not allowed to directly attend the talks due to its pullout in 2018 from the deal with Iran.