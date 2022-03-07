IOF Murder Palestinian Child in Cold Blood

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health confirmed the martyrdom of a 16-year-old Palestinian boy, Yamen Nafez Jafal, who was shot by the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] in the town of Abu Dis, east of occupied Al-Quds [Jerusalem].

The sources stated that the boy was wounded and arrested during confrontations with the occupation forces in the town of Abu Dis.

Eyewitnesses reported that confrontations broke out in the town of Abu Dis between the youths and the IOF who fired live bullets directly targeting the Palestinian youths. Yamen was shot as a result and left to bleed to death.

Witnesses confirmed that the IOF also prevented Palestinian paramedics from reaching Yamen and providing him with emergency medical care that may have saved his life. The occupation forces then arrested him and took him to an unknown destination.

Simultaneously, activists took to the social media platforms to express their rage over the murder of the Palestinian child and western hypocrisy which was blatantly exposed in Ukraine reporting.

Social media users have also urged the world to stand in solidarity with Palestine and the Palestinians who have been under occupation for 70 years.