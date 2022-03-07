No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Martyr Leaders 2022

 

  1. Home

IOF Murder Palestinian Child in Cold Blood

IOF Murder Palestinian Child in Cold Blood
folder_openPalestine access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health confirmed the martyrdom of a 16-year-old Palestinian boy, Yamen Nafez Jafal, who was shot by the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] in the town of Abu Dis, east of occupied Al-Quds [Jerusalem].

The sources stated that the boy was wounded and arrested during confrontations with the occupation forces in the town of Abu Dis.

Eyewitnesses reported that confrontations broke out in the town of Abu Dis between the youths and the IOF who fired live bullets directly targeting the Palestinian youths. Yamen was shot as a result and left to bleed to death.

Witnesses confirmed that the IOF also prevented Palestinian paramedics from reaching Yamen and providing him with emergency medical care that may have saved his life. The occupation forces then arrested him and took him to an unknown destination.

Simultaneously, activists took to the social media platforms to express their rage over the murder of the Palestinian child and western hypocrisy which was blatantly exposed in Ukraine reporting.

Social media users have also urged the world to stand in solidarity with Palestine and the Palestinians who have been under occupation for 70 years.

Palestine ukraine iof

Comments

  1. Related News
IOF Murder Palestinian Child in Cold Blood

IOF Murder Palestinian Child in Cold Blood

6 hours ago
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Resistance Now Stronger Than Ever

Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Resistance Now Stronger Than Ever

5 days ago
EU Calls for End Of ‘Israeli’ Forces Use of Excessive Force, Live Ammunition Against Palestinians

EU Calls for End Of ‘Israeli’ Forces Use of Excessive Force, Live Ammunition Against Palestinians

5 days ago
Two Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Overnight Raid on Jenin Camp in West Bank

Two Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Overnight Raid on Jenin Camp in West Bank

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 07-03-2022 Hour: 02:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot