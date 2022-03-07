Russia Announces Ceasefire, Opens Humanitarian Corridors from Ukrainian Cities

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Defense Ministry announced ceasefire in Ukraine from 10 a.m., in addition to opening humanitarian corridors from Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol.

“At the personal request by President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, we announce a ceasefire from 10:00 on March 7, 2022 for humane purposes and are opening humanitarian corridors from Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol,” the Ministry said in a statement citied by Novosti Agency.

The statement added “We demand that the Ukrainian side strictly fulfil all the conditions for the creation of humanitarian corridors in the above-mentioned directions and ensure an organized withdrawal of civilians and foreign citizens,”

“We warn that all attempts by the Ukrainian side once again to deceive Russia and the entire civilized world in disrupting the humanitarian operation, allegedly through the fault of Russia, this time is useless and meaningless,” the statement read.

During the ceasefire, Russia will control the evacuation of residents from the cities of Ukraine with the help of drones, according to the statement.

The statement noted that the information related to the establishment of humanitarian corridors has been communicated to the relevant structures of the UN, the OSCE, the ICRC and other international organizations through all available information resources, including the media.

The Russian special military operation in Ukraine entered its 12th day, with continuous progress with the West escalating its political, economic and military support to Ukraine.