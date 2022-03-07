‘Israel’ Attacks Syrian Capital, At Least Two Civilians Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist regime launched a missile attack over the Syrian capital Damascus, leaving at least two civilians martyred.

“At 5:00 am local time in the morning, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of south of Beirut, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus City,” state-run SANA news agency cited a military source as saying on Monday.

The source noted that the Syrian air defenses confronted the missiles fired by ‘Israel’ and downed most of them. However, the attack left “two civilians” martyred and caused material losses.

A similar Zionist attack in the vicinity of Damascus on February 24 left three soldiers martyred.

Syria and the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.

The Tel Aviv regime maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against the Syrian soil.

The attacks started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed terrorism.

On countless occasions the strikes have targeted reinforcement belonging to Syria’s military and its allies.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on the Syrian territories which many view as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.