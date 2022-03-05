E-Normalization Mode On: ‘Israeli’ Eyes On New Saudi Data Cables in Red Sea

By Staff

Under the clear waters of the Red Sea, a high-speed data cable is being laid that will connect—for the first time— the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity to Saudi Arabia, according to a report published on Saturday by The Economist.

The measure, which the Zionist enemy eyes as an introduction to normalizing ties with the Riyadh regime, was described by the paper as knitting together a new regional alliance between ‘Israel’ and countries in the Gulf.

"The new link, which is part of two longer submarine cables running all the way from France to India, promises not only to improve the speed and lower the cost at which information can whizz between Europe and Asia."

The paper claimed that this “step would break the Egyptian monopoly of Internet traffic in the region.”

The Economist further added that the new data pipeline, which is being built by Google and Telecom Italia, an Italian telecommunications firm, is due to be finished in 2024.

The Zionist regime believes that the new cable, named Blue-Raman, is far more than the sum of its 16 pairs of fiber-optic strands. The Tel Aviv regime hopes that it also represents a diplomatic thaw in the region.

The newspaper cited a Zionist official as saying: “For over seven decades all the Middle East’s trade routes and communications networks bypassed ‘Israel’. For the first time since ‘Israel’s’ establishment, we’re becoming part of a regional infrastructure.”

This route consists of two separate cables, one ending in the Jordanian port of Aqaba, the other starting in the nearby ‘Israeli’-occupied city of Eilat. In reality, it will be a single pipeline, built with the support of both sides.

Although the Saudis have not commented yet on the report, they want to use the cable to plug in NEOM, a planned high-technology city.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman [MBS] has been quietly pushing the kingdom towards closer ties with the Zionist regime. In a recently published interview with The Atlantic, MBS said his country doesn’t eye ‘Israel’ as an enemy, but as a possible ally.

It is also worth noting the Saudi Arabia has recently allowed direct flights between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and the Zionist entity to pass through its airspace.

The Saudis have also given their blessing to their neighbors in the Gulf to improve their own relationships with the ‘Israeli’ occupiers.