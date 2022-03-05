No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Show of Force: US Flies Strategic Bombers over NATO’s Eastern Flank

Show of Force: US Flies Strategic Bombers over NATO’s Eastern Flank
folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

The Pentagon sent B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers to Germany and Romania on Friday as a show of force during Russia’s continued campaign in Ukraine.

The aircraft took off from RAF Fairford in Britain and flew to Germany, where they were used in close air support and integration mission training. They were then flown to Romania to take part in a similar exercise.

General Jeff Harrigian, commander of US Air Forces in Europe, said such bomber exercises “give us a critical opportunity to integrate and train with our allies and partners, especially during this difficult time.”

“Training together ensures the defensive power of NATO remains unmatched,” he added.

The move comes after NATO deployed 500 soldiers in its rapid-response force to Romania on Monday and Tuesday. The military bloc said the step had been “triggered” by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Pentagon Russia germany ukraine UnitedStates NATO

Comments

  1. Related News
Show of Force: US Flies Strategic Bombers over NATO’s Eastern Flank

Show of Force: US Flies Strategic Bombers over NATO’s Eastern Flank

3 hours ago
US Considers Cutting Russian Oil Imports amid Ukraine Conflict

US Considers Cutting Russian Oil Imports amid Ukraine Conflict

6 hours ago
Pentagon Opens ‘De-confliction’ Hotline with Russia

Pentagon Opens ‘De-confliction’ Hotline with Russia

one day ago
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin

US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 05-03-2022 Hour: 02:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot