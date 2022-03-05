No Script

North Korea Launches ‘Unidentified Projectile’ – Reports

5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Saturday morning – the ninth such missile test this year, according to the governments of Japan and South Korea.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff [JCS] announced the launch in a message to reporters, according to Yonhap News Agency. The Japanese prime minister’s office then confirmed the launch on social media.

Saturday’s launch was North Korea’s ninth missile test this year. A North Korean missile launch towards the Sea of Japan was recorded last Sunday, while seven missile launches were recorded in January alone.

In February, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned North Korea that its January 30 launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile [IRBM] Hwasong-12 missile towards the Sea of Japan had violated international law.

Calling the launch “a clear violation of Security Council resolutions,” Guterres’ spokesperson said it was “of great concern that the DPRK has again disregarded any consideration for international flight or maritime safety” and called on the country to refrain from “any further counterproductive actions.”

