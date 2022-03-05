Iran Not Hoping for Miracle in Vienna Talks - Raisi

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the nullification of sanctions and adopting a balanced foreign policy, stressing that Tehran does not expect any miracle in the Vienna talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking to reporters after a visit to the northern province of Golestan on Friday, Raisi said it is not possible to restrict Iran’s relations to a few countries.

Highlighting his administration’s efforts to promote and strengthen ties with neighbors and regional countries, Raisi emphasized the need for balance in foreign relations.

Deploring his predecessor for the orientation of its foreign policy towards the West, the president said the country needs to move forward without depending on Western governments.

Commenting on the Vienna talks for saving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], Raisi said Iran has pinned its hopes firstly on God, then on the people.

“We do not hope for a miracle in Vienna. We are and will be after the removal of sanctions, but more importantly, we are pursuing the nullification of the sanctions,” he added.

The Vienna discussions between Iran and the other parties to the Iran deal began in April on the assumption that the US, under the administration of Joe Biden, would be willing to rejoin the JCPOA.

Former US president Donald Trump abandoned the JCPOA in May 2018 in pursuit of illegal "maximum pressure" sanctions against Iran.