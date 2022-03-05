Shamkhani: Zionist Regime Biggest Enemy of Muslim, Arab Worlds

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani called the Zionist regime the biggest enemy of the Muslim world and the Arab world.

The Islamic Republic’s top security official made the remarks as he was referring to Iran's principled strategy of boosting cooperation and friendship with its neighbors.

"The active presence of #Iran in the bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia, hosted by Iraq, stems from the Islamic Republic's principled strategy in terms of boosting cooperation and friendship with its neighbors based on securing mutual and regional interests," Shamkhani said.

"We must bear in mind that the Zionist regime is the biggest enemy of the Islamic world and the Arab world," he stressed.

Shamkhani’s tweet came in reaction to remarks of Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS] who said he is looking for ways to coexist with Iran as a neighbor, but he does not consider ‘Israel’ as an enemy and will probably be an ally of Saudi Arabia in the future.