Peshawar Mosque Attack: Daesh Claims Responsibility, Casualties Rise to 57 Martyrs, 200 Injured
folder_openPakistan access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff
Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] Takfiri terrorist group in a statement claimed responsibility for Friday's bloody attack on a mosque in Pakistan’s city of Peshawar.
According to initial reports by the police, the blast occurred inside Jamia Mosque located at Kocha–e–Rasladar Chowk in Qisa Khwani Bazar during Friday prayers, leaving at least 30 people dead, the spokesperson of “Lady Reading Hospital” confirmed.
However, latest reports have shown that the number of people who were martyred in the terrorist blast has reached 57 and the number of those who sustained injuries stood at above 200.
According to medical sources, many of the injured are in critical situations.
