Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement :

Takfiri terrorism has once again hit one of the mosques in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, leaving dozens of believers martyred and injured as they were performing the Friday prayers.

As it strongly condemns this heinous crime, Hezbollah calls again on all religious societies, leaderships, and institutions to play their role in rejecting this misled ideology, expose its falsity, and combat it.

Hezbollah also urges the Pakistani authorities to chase the terrorists who stand behind such attacks, and impose the most severe punishment on them, in addition to taking the maximum possible security measures to avoid similar crimes.

Hezbollah extends its warmest condolences to the families of the martyrs, prays for the speedy recovery of the injured, and wish the Pakistani people safety and security.