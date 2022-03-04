Amir Abdollahian Urges West To Accept Iran’s Remaining Redlines

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke over the phone with European Union [EU] foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to review the latest developments in the Vienna talks on Friday.

Borrell told Amir Abdollahian that the bulk of Iran's requests has been considered in the possible future agreement.

The European diplomat added that "As the coordinator of the Iran-P4 + 1 talks, we would like to say that the talks are on the path to progress and reaching a final result."

Amir Abdollahian, for his part, thanked the EU for coordinating efforts in the talks and said "We are ready to finalize a good and immediate agreement."

"But the haste on the part of the western side cannot make Iran forget its red lines," the top Iranian diplomat added.

According to Amir Abdollahian, the announcement of the final agreement hinges on full compliance with Iran's red lines, including the issue of effective economic guarantees.

He further expressed Iran’s readiness to go to Vienna whenever the Western parties accept "our remaining and previously announced red lines."