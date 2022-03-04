No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Tuesday

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Tuesday
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 15:30 Beirut time.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech is scheduled as part of the ceremony held by Hezbollah marking the “Day of the Wounded” resistance fighters' anniversary, which is celebrated on the 4th of the Hijri month of Shaaban every year.

The 4th of Shaaban is the birthday of Abol Fadhl al-Abbas, the brother of the third Shia Imam Hussein bin Ali [AS], who was severely injured and martyred when fighting next to his brother in the battle for justice in Karabala in the year 61 of Hijra.

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah islamic resistance wounded day

Comments

