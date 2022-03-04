No Script

Syrians Force US Military Convoys in Hasakah to Retreat

folder_openSyria access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

Two US military convoys were forced to retreat from areas in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah after local residents and government troops worked together to prevent them from passing through their neighborhoods.

Locals in the village of al-Salihiyah blocked the road, forcing a US convoy, escorted by US-backed Kurdish militants affiliated with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF], to turn around and return in the direction it came from on Thursday afternoon, according to Syria's official news agency SANA.

In a separate event, a four-vehicle US military convoy was forced to return as Syrian government soldiers and irate inhabitants of Al-Da'doushiya village barred their approach.

The convoy was accompanied by a car belonging to SDF militants, according to SANA.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.
 

Syria hasakah USTroops

