Lviv Commander Slams ‘Israeli’ ‘Goodwill Statements’: We Need Air Defenses

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine needs ‘Israeli’ weapons far more than it needs sympathetic statements from Tel Aviv, a top official in western Ukraine said Thursday, joining the country’s leadership in urging the Zionist entity to help arm their embattled military.

“We don’t need the support, but we need the weapons to protect ourselves,” Lviv Oblast governor Maksym Kozytskyy told The Times of ‘Israel’.

The comments from Kozytskyy, who also heads the province’s military administration during wartime, came as the national leadership in Kyiv has increasingly pressed a reluctant ‘Israel’ to offer defensive equipment, along with other Western nations.

Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has refused repeated requests in this respect.

Kozytskyy said Ukraine was particularly interested at aerial systems like Iron Dome.

“We would like to address the government of ‘Israel’ to help us with such air defense systems,” he added.

A US official said Thursday that Russia had fired 480 missiles at Ukraine in the war’s first week.

The official added that Ukrainian air defenses are still intact and have been effective against the missiles.