No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Martyr Leaders 2022

 

  1. Home

IAEA Head in Iran Saturday

IAEA Head in Iran Saturday
folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Rafael Grossi is going to visit Iran on March 5, with reports suggesting that he would devise a roadmap for resolving the outstanding safeguards issues between the Islamic Republic and the IAEA.

Grossi will reportedly hold talks with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami, following intensive negotiations between officials of the IAEA and AEOI and general agreements reached in recent weeks.

According to reports, he’s likely to meet other Iranian officials during the trip, while interactions between Iran and the IAEA are tangibly improving.

The safeguards issues between Iran and the IAEA have turned into one of the roadblocks slowing down the progress of the Vienna talks between Tehran and the [P4+1] states on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

The visit by Rafael Grossi could help remove “an important obstacle” in the way of concluding an agreement in Vienna in case the IAEA chief will be able to facilitate the creation of a roadmap to resolve the outstanding issues.

The AEOI head said late last year that the organization is making efforts to deprive all ill-wishers of pretexts for the continuation of sanctions, after Iran took a voluntary measure to further collaborate with the IAEA.

Iran IAEA JCPOA

Comments

  1. Related News
IAEA Head in Iran Saturday

IAEA Head in Iran Saturday

4 hours ago
Shamkhani: US to Face Another Defeat If It Misses Vienna Chance

Shamkhani: US to Face Another Defeat If It Misses Vienna Chance

5 hours ago
Iran Opposes War in Ukraine: Ready to Assist with Relief Efforts

Iran Opposes War in Ukraine: Ready to Assist with Relief Efforts

8 hours ago
Iran’s Shamkhani Insists on Solid Deal in Vienna Given US’ Breaches, EU’s Inaction

Iran’s Shamkhani Insists on Solid Deal in Vienna Given US’ Breaches, EU’s Inaction

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 03-03-2022 Hour: 02:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot