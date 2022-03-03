Shamkhani: US to Face Another Defeat If It Misses Vienna Chance

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Ali Shamkhani stressed that “If the negotiations in Vienna fail to produce a “good deal” on the revival of the 2015 Iran agreement, the US will suffer yet another defeat after the failure of its so-called maximum pressure policy against the Islamic Republic.”

In a post on his official Twitter account on Thursday, Shamkhani said the Iranian nation’s strategy of “active resistance” defeated the maximum pressure policy pursued by former US president Donald Trump, as acknowledged by the current US administration.

Addressing a special meeting with a group of Iranian lawmakers on Wednesday, Shamkhani stressed the need for a quick resolution of the remaining outstanding issues, over which no consensus has been reached so far in Vienna.

“The bitter experience of the US’s non-commitment and the European inaction has made it inevitable to meet the requirements for the conclusion of a credible, balanced and lasting agreement,” Iran’s top security official said.

He emphasized that Iran’s main strategy is to create mechanisms to neutralize the sanctions it is facing in parallel with efforts to secure a removal of the illegal restrictions.