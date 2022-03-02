Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Hezbollah Candidates for Parliamentary Elections

By Al-Ahed news

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Wednesday a televised speech in which he tackled the parliamentary elections file.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah assured that Lebanon “is heading to elections on the scheduled date in May.”

He further recalled that “Some were doubting that elections will be held on time, and accusing certain political forces of working to delay the elections; the issue is over now.”

“We are no longer hearing accusations that we want to postpone the elections,” His Eminence added, pointing out that “What is being circulated in media and social media platforms regarding the candidacies and alliances is mostly not accurate.”

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah revealed that “In some districts, we [Hezbollah] will run with our allies in a same list, and in other districts we will agree with our allies and we might divide the list into two.”

“In the districts where we don’t have candidates, the allies will form the lists and we are ready to help them,” he mentioned, underscoring that “Announcing the electoral lists will take place with the allies of each list.”

Meanwhile, the Resistance Leader announced Hezbollah’s electoral motto: “We’ll keep defending and building [the nation]”.

“As for the electoral program, we have one. However, this program does not mean presenting Hezbollah’s political document, but rather realistic goals that can be achieved during the following years,” he underscored.

In this context, His Eminence mentioned that “The electoral program is based on that of 2018 and the former programs while taking into consideration the developments; this is because some goals are constant; some of which have been achieved while the others need to followed.”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “Hezbollah MPs are part of Hezbollah and its path. They don’t belong to another body, and they have a framework in the party i.e. the ‘Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc’.”

“The electoral program has been discussed during the previous months and is now in the final drafting stage and will soon be announced,” he stated.

According to Sayyed Nasrallah, “Hezbollah MPs are committed to Hezbollah’s decision, political limit. Every Hezbollah MP’s decision has its consequences on Hezbollah and the Resistance. This is why the MP is committed to the political limit that is based on collective decisions, vision and study.”

“A Hezbollah MP has his opinion. He is consulted, listened to and participates in the discussions. However, in the end the political decision is that of the leadership, and the MP is not the one who bears the responsibility for any decision,” he stated. `

Furthermore, Hezbollah Secretary General affirmed that “A Hezbollah MP discusses laws, and this is the core of his work. He presents proposals according to general policies as well. In some special cases, it is required that they return to Hezbollah’s Shura.”

“Those who make the decisions in Hezbollah are the Shura council,” His Eminence asserted.

“A Hezbollah MPs doesn’t express his personal opinion, but rather the opinion of the bloc as a whole, and our representatives are working seriously and actively,” he said, underlining that “The MPs have great responsibilities in the legal field. This is the core of their work. The ‘Loyalty to Resistance Bloc’ has permanent work and meetings.

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to clarify that “The discussion must be focused on what Hezbollah did in the regions because there are many things and projects that the party is undertaking in various regions.”

Stressing that “The parliamentarian and political work is based on experience not only learned through courses and in university; he mentioned that “It is cumulative just like the act of resistance.”

“We are not interested in declaring everything we do, because our MPs are the people’s servants. This is part of Hezbollah's work and aspirations,” His Eminence said, pointing out that “What the MPs provide is through what Hezbollah provides for them, because our MPs neither originate from rich families nor do they work for themselves. They are part of the party.”

On the same level, Hezbollah Secretary General declared that “In some districts, we will be on the same lists with allies and friends, and in other districts we might be on two lists under an agreement based on electoral interest.”

“Over the past four years, not everything that we talked about was fulfilled, but there was seriousness and achievements that were made,” Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned, recalling that “In general, and within the set and required goals and within the expectations of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, we have a positive evaluation of the bloc’s work and the MPs efforts.”

His Eminence explained that Hezbollah “doesn’t nominate our MPs on the basis of personal relationships, friendships and relativeness. We have separated the ministerial work from that of MPs.”

“Our MPs represent Hezbollah, not their families and clans. We do not chose them on the basis of geographical representation,” he stated, noting that “We make sure that the MPs is from the same electoral district, not according to villages, towns and affiliations. The candidates are those of our resistance. We express our confidence in them, and we hope that the people will give them confidence.”

At the end of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah announced the names of Hezbollah candidates for parliamentary elections:

- Baabda district: Ali Ammar

- Jbeil district: Raed Berro

- Zahle district: Rami Abu Hamdan

- Baalbek -Hermel district: Hussein al-Hajj Hassan, Ibrahim al-Moussawi, Ihab Hamadeh and Ali Al-Mikdad

- Tyre district: Hassan Ezzeddine and Hussein Jishi

- Beirut’s 2nd district: Amin Cherri

- Nabatiyeh district: Mohammed Raad

- Bint Jbeil district: Hassan Fadlallah

- Marjeyoun district: Ali Fayyad