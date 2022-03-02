- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian Minister of Culture, Islamic Guidance
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili and the accompanying delegation.
Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammed Jalal Firouznia also attended the meeting.
The atmosphere of the Iranian delegation’s visit to Lebanon was discussed during the meeting, in addition to the activities, meetings, and horizons of cultural and scientific cooperation between the two countries.
Comments
- Related News