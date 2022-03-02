No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian Minister of Culture, Islamic Guidance

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian Minister of Culture, Islamic Guidance
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili and the accompanying delegation.

Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammed Jalal Firouznia also attended the meeting.

The atmosphere of the Iranian delegation’s visit to Lebanon was discussed during the meeting, in addition to the activities, meetings, and horizons of cultural and scientific cooperation between the two countries.

Iran SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian Minister of Culture, Islamic Guidance

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian Minister of Culture, Islamic Guidance

2 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Wednesday

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Wednesday

one day ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Slams Int’l Community’s Double Standards Regarding Ukraine: World Silent to US Crimes

Sayyed Nasrallah Slams Int’l Community’s Double Standards Regarding Ukraine: World Silent to US Crimes

one day ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Delegation

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Delegation

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 02-03-2022 Hour: 02:06 Beirut Timing

whatshot