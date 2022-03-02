Biden Bans Russian Flights from US Airspace

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden announced that his country will ban Russian flights from US airspace, joining an increasing number of countries that are closing their skies to Russia.

"Tonight I'm announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding additional squeeze on their economy," Biden said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The move would forbid planes owned or registered by Russians from flying over the United States, the latest coordinated approach between the US and its allies aimed at Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday a “special military operation” in Ukraine’s Donbas region to “defend people” subjected to "genocide" there against government forces, stressing that Moscow has “no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory.”

Biden called the Russian action an "unprovoked and unjustified attack," and the American media described it as the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two assault by Russia.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said later on Tuesday that the official notice banning Russian aircraft from US airspace would be posted Wednesday.

The ban, which includes scheduled passenger flights as well as cargo and charter flights, will take effect by the end of day Wednesday.

A growing number of countries already announced they were closing their airspace to Russian planes.

American airplane manufacturer Boeing Co. has suspended parts, maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines as well as major operations in Moscow.

"As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region," a Boeing spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A day earlier, the company said it had paused operations at its Moscow Training Campus and temporarily closed its office in Kiev.