China Warns Citizens in US About “Malicious” Attacks

folder_openChina access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

China has warned its citizens in the United States to be careful about “malicious" attacks, amid a significant surge in hate crimes against the Asian community in the country.

China's Embassy in Washington issued the warning on Tuesday on its website, citing a "worrying" security situation in the United States.

It said that there is much "hatred" against China in the US and many Asians face "malicious" attacks, seriously compromising the safety of Chinese nationals.

It mentioned international students and employees of Chinese-funded institutions among those at risk.

Last month, a research found that hate crimes targeting the Asian American community have reached some unprecedented levels.

The research, conducted by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, revealed that anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 339 percent last year compared to the year before, with New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and other cities surpassing their record numbers in 2020.

More than 9,000 anti-Asian incidents were reported between March 2020 and June 2021, across the United States.

Ties between the US and China, the world’s two biggest economies, have been strained over a range of issues, from trade to security to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports of hate incidents against Asian Americans jumped during the pandemic. Experts blame this in part on discriminatory rhetoric from former US President Donald Trump.

