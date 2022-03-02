- Home
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Resistance Now Stronger Than Ever
By Staff, Agencies
The secretary general of the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has hailed the level of the regional resistance’s strength and preparedness.
“The resistance has never been stronger and more steadfast than it is today, and keeps moving onwards powerfully towards its [intended] goals,” Ziad al-Nakhala said in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday.
Nakhala was addressing a ceremony held to commemorate the 30th martyrdom anniversary of Sayyed Abbas al-Mussawi, Hezbollah’s former secretary-general.
Hezbollah has invariably stood shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian resistance and this support would continue until Palestine’s liberation, the Palestinian official said.
Nakhala laid emphasis on the need for the region’s various resistance factions to preserve their unity towards the goal of confronting the Zionist project until its complete defeat and ultimate realization of Palestinians’ rights inside their land.
“Al-Quds [Jerusalem] will remain the central plank of the Muslim world’s issues,” he said, adding, “Al-Quds will stay in our hearts, and we will enter it [one day] like conquerors and strike down the enemy’s flags.”
