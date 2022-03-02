EU Calls for End Of ‘Israeli’ Forces Use of Excessive Force, Live Ammunition Against Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

The European Union [EU] expressed concern over the Zionist regime’s use of excessive force and live ammunition against Palestinian civilians across the occupied West Bank, after three Palestinians were martyred at the hands of ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in two different incidents.

“Concerned by yesterday’s violent clashes at Damascus Gate and daily incursions by ‘Israeli’ forces in the West Bank, leading to two deaths and several injuries of civilians, including children,” the Office of the European Union Representative in the West Bank and Gaza Strip wrote in a post published on its official page on Tuesday.

“Excessive use of force and live ammunition against civilians must stop,” it added.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday that Ammar Shafiq Abu Afifa was martyred at the hands of ‘Israeli’ occupation forces shooting at him near the town of Beit Fajar, some eight kilometers south of Bethlehem.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Afifa was a resident of the al-Arroub refugee camp in the southern West Bank.

Separately, Zionist forces killed two Palestinians before dawn on Tuesday after ‘Israeli’ forces raided the Jenin refugee camp to arrest several people.

Wafa said the martyrdom of the two Palestinians sparked a “massive and angry march” in Jenin.

Palestinian and international rights groups have long condemned the excessive use of force by ‘Israeli’ forces against Palestinians.

The Zionist military frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank under the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

The swoops are usually followed by protests by the residents, which lead to near-daily fatal confrontations.