Iran Warns US, ‘Israel’ Of Any Provocative Moves

folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran's UN mission said the Islamic Republic reserves the right to respond to US and Zionists provocations under international laws, warning that the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime's adventure will have consequences for peace and security in the region.

Visiting Palestinian Occupied Territories in February, US Senator Lindsey Graham had encouraged the Zionist regime to carry out more assassinations against Iranian nuclear scientists.

In a letter addressed to the UN Security Council, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations condemned Graham's hateful remarks and warned of the ‘Israeli’ regime's adventure and its consequences for peace and security in the region.

Such disgusting, hateful, and reprehensible remarks act as a green light to the ‘Israeli’ regime to carry out more terrorist acts against Iranian nuclear scientists and this shows the US clear violation of international obligations, particularly the resolutions which ban countries from inciting terrorist acts, the letter read.

The international community in general and the Security Council, in particular, must strongly condemn such provocative actions and encouragement to terrorist acts that destabilize the region, Iran's UN mission also said.

