No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Martyr Leaders 2022

 

  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Wednesday

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Wednesday
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a televised speech on Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022.

The speech, scheduled for 20:30 Beirut time, will tackle the latest developments as well as the issue of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah ParliamentaryElections

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Wednesday

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Wednesday

3 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Slams Int’l Community’s Double Standards Regarding Ukraine: World Silent to US Crimes

Sayyed Nasrallah Slams Int’l Community’s Double Standards Regarding Ukraine: World Silent to US Crimes

3 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Delegation

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Delegation

one day ago
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on Martryrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on Martryrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 01-03-2022 Hour: 02:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot