Two Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Overnight Raid on Jenin Camp in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation regime forces killed two young Palestinian men and wounded another during a deadly raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early on Tuesday.

Palestinian sources said fierce confrontations broke out between the ‘Israeli’ regime forces and Palestinians after the former stormed the refugee camp at around 01:00 am local time and opened fire at several resistance fighters and civilians there.

Medical sources claimed that Abdullah al-Husari, a former prisoner who was held in various ‘Israeli’ jails, was martyred and two others were injured in indiscriminate firing by the Zionist forces.

Al-Husari was a member of the Jenin Battalion of al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

The medical sources later said that one of the wounded had succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Shadi Khaled Najm, a 19-year-old worker.

Separately, the ‘Israeli’ forces also raided the house of Jamal Abu al-Haija, a senior member of the Hamas resistance movement presently held in an ‘Israeli’ jail, and arrested his son and former prisoner, Imad al-Din.

The Zionist military frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Several thousand Palestinians are reportedly held in ‘Israeli’ jails. Hundreds have been incarcerated under the so-called “administrative detention”, which allows holding Palestinian inmates in Zionist prisons without trial or charges.

Some Palestinian prisoners have been held in administrative detention for up to eleven years.

The tensions that erupted in al-Quds last year sparked a May 2021 war between the ‘Israeli’ regime and resistance groups in the Gaza Strip.

The Tel Aviv regime occupied the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 600,000 Zionist settlers occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.

All the settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned the illegal settlement activities in a series of resolutions.