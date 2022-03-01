Raisi Urges Muslim Unity against ‘Israeli’ Entity

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi praised Syria for being at the forefront of the battle against the Zionist regime, stressing the need for unity among Muslim nations against the ‘Israeli’ regime’s activities.

"Syria is on the front line of the fight against the Zionist regime and the unity of Islamic countries and nations is necessary to counter the actions of this regime," Raisi said at a meeting with General Ali Mamlouk, the head of the Syrian National Security Bureau, held in Tehran on Monday.

The Iranian president further warned that the arrogant powers’ hostility against the nations of the region has not diminished, adding, "The United States seeks to continue the security and economic problems it has created for Syria in a different way."

As he lauded the resistance of the Syrian people against terrorist groups, Raisi stressed the need to deepen the bilateral relations between Iran and Syria in all aspects. "The alliance between the two nations is inseparable."

He also emphasized the importance of economic cooperation between the two countries, adding, "The existing obstacles to the expansion of economic relations must be removed and, finally, the current strategic relations between the two countries must be developed."

For his part, Mamlouk expressed gratitude to Iran for its support for the Syrian people, noting, "We will never forget Iran's support for Syria in confronting the terrorists."

"Syria is vigilant about the action of some Arab countries to normalize relations with the Zionist regime," the Syrian official added.