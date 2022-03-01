Iran ’Has Plan B for Vienna Talks, Will Not Wait Forever’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh warned the US administration against “bluffs and blusters” in the Vienna talks on the revival of the 2015 Iran deal, stressing that Tehran is willing to reach an agreement through negotiations but will not wait forever.

Khatibzadeh made the comment in a post on his Twitter account early on Tuesday after US State Department’s spokesman Ned Price said Washington was prepared to walk away from the talks in the Austrian capital if Iran displayed “an intransigence to making progress.”

The US is not a party to the Vienna talks because it is no longer a member of the nuclear deal, but it has sent a delegation to the Austrian capital to keep abreast of the negotiations.

Khatibzadeh stressed that since the US was the party to have withdrawn from the landmark deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], Tehran had to make sure it would not happen again.

“US has already "walked away" from JCPOA. We must make sure it won't happen again. Everyone has its own plan B, though US' has proven hollow. Blusters & bluffs have/will not work. Decisions do,” the spokesman tweeted. “A deal is at hand, if WH makes its mind. Iran is willing, but will not wait forever.”

In the same context, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Monday that the Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions have not reached a conclusion yet and it is time for the United States to make its difficult decision.

Amir Abdollahian also explained about the efforts made by the incumbent Iranian administration and the negotiating team to clinch a deal through the ongoing talks in the Austrian capital.

The US unilaterally left the 2015 agreement in 2018 and re-stored the sanctions that had been lifted under the accord. Washington’s European allies in the deal—France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—have been toeing the sanctions line closely by ending their trade activities with Iran.

The Vienna talks began last April between Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA on the assumption that the US, under the Joe Biden administration, is willing to repeal the so-called maximum pressure policy pursued by former president, Donald Trump, against Tehran.

Iran says it won’t settle for anything less than the removal of all US sanctions in a verifiable manner. It also wants guarantees that Washington would not abandon the agreement again.