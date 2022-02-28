Ansarullah Leader: US, ‘Israel’ Use Some Arab States to Plot against Muslims

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi said the United States and the Zionist entity use certain regional Arab states as tools to implement their plots against the Muslim world.

Sayyed al-Houthi was speaking during a televised speech broadcast live from the capital Sanaa on Sunday during the ceremony held to mark the martyrdom anniversary of his brother Sayyed Hussein al-Houthi, who was assassinated by forces loyal to slain former Yemeni dictator Ali Abdullah Saleh back in 2004.

Criticizing certain Arab states for their inaction toward the plots hatched against the Muslim world by the US and its regional ally, ‘Israel’, the Ansarullah leader said the US and the Zionist regime have actually no respect for the regimes in the United Arab Emirates [UAE], Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which have already taken steps to normalize ties with Tel Aviv or are considering plans to do so.

“The US and Zionists view regional Arab states only as expendable tools to implement their plots” against the Muslim world,” Sayyed al-Houthi said, denouncing “some traitor Arab states for collaborating with American and ‘Israeli’ plots‎.”

The Ansarullah leader further stressed that Washington only trusts the ‘Israeli’ regime in the region and will eventually abandon other regimes.

Sayyd al-Houthi then warned that US, Zionist enemies “pretend to be friends of people” in our region through propaganda while at the same time they only seek to steal natural and human resources of Muslim nations.

“Enemies seek to prevent Muslim nations’‎ development and keep them occupied with conflicts,” he went on to say. “Zionists only take advantage of traitors in our region, while they hate people of our region.”

Sayyed al-Houthi also touched on the occupation of Palestinian land by the Zionists, saying they occupied Palestinian territories based on “fabricated religious scripts” and that their lobby in the world is the “main instigator of conflicts in our region.” He said the Zionist lobby has taken control of Western states to a large extent.

The Ansarullah chief then emphasized that enemies seek to create religious supremacy for the Zionists in our region and that they want to take full control of our nations to silence all voices that oppose their plots.

In conclusion, Sayyed al-Houthi stated, “We need to be steadfast to stand against enemies’ projects.”

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, backed by the US and European powers, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah resistance movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces have gradually grown stronger, leaving Riyadh and its allies, most notably the UAE, bogged down in the country.