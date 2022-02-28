No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Delegation

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Delegation
6 hours ago
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received a delegation of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas led by its politburo deputy chief Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri.

Recent events and developments on the Palestinian arena have been discussed, especially the ongoing events in al-Quds City, Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood, and other neighborhoods.

The meeting also discussed the horizons of the struggle between the Axis of Resistance and the temporary Zionist entity, in addition to the latest political developments in the region.

