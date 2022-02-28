- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Delegation
folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received a delegation of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas led by its politburo deputy chief Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri.
Recent events and developments on the Palestinian arena have been discussed, especially the ongoing events in al-Quds City, Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood, and other neighborhoods.
The meeting also discussed the horizons of the struggle between the Axis of Resistance and the temporary Zionist entity, in addition to the latest political developments in the region.
