Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on Martryrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the second martyrdom anniversary of the commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and their martyred companions.

3/1/2022

I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed Satan. In the name of Allah the Most Gracious the Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon our Master and Prophet, the Seal of Prophets, Abi al-Qassem Muhammad Bin Abdullah and his good and pure household and his good and chosen companions and all the prophets and messengers.

Honorable scholars, brothers and sisters, the honorable attendees, may the peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you all.

As it is customary at the beginning of any address or appearance, it is my moral duty begin with some matters that are related to condolences or congratulations, before delving into the topic of the occasion. These are days joy and sorrow mix.

In any case, I extend my condolences to all Muslims during these days in memory of the martyrdom of the daughter of the Messenger of God (peace be upon him), the lady of the women of the worlds, the wife of God’s guardian, and the mother of the imams, Lady Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her). Such days, according to some narrations, are the days of her martyrdom.

On the other hand, I greet Muslims and Christians on the birth of Jesus (peace be upon him). I also greet everyone on the beginning of a new Gregorian year, hoping that it will bring goodness and blessing after all the challenges, tragedies, and hardships that our country, region, and nation are experiencing. In recent days and weeks, due to the spread of the coronavirus, unfortunately, we have lost many fathers, mothers, brothers, and sisters, especially those of the martyrs. Of course, I cannot mention them all by name. I send my deepest condolences to their honorable families for the loss of these dear ones.

I must single out our brother, the scholar, the writer, and the venerable poet, His Eminence Sheikh Fadel Makhdur. He was among the founding generation of our march, Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon forty years ago. I also offer my condolences to his family and loved ones on his passing. It is my moral duty to offer my condolences on the passing of our dear brother martyr Hajj Hassan Erlu. He was the ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Yemen, to the steadfast Sanaa. This martyr was in the [Islamic Revolutionary] Guards in his youth in 1982 and 1983. He was one of the first brothers to come to Lebanon, to the Bekaa, participate in training camps, train resistance fighters, pass on his experience, and accompany them through the first stages of the resistance.

I must also mention the martyrdom anniversary of the scholar Sheikh Nimr Al-Nimr, who was unjustly executed in the prisons of Saudi Arabia. I renew my condolences to his family and loved ones and to all our people in the oppressed and honorable land of the Two Holy Mosques. I must also point out to the first anniversary of the passing of His Eminence Sheikh Misbah Yazdi, the jurist, philosopher, knowledgeable, and great Islamic thinker whose equals are few in our time.

I move on to our occasion – the second anniversary of the martyrdom of the leaders of victory the dear mujahideen Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Hajj Jamal Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and their Iranian and Iraqi brothers, who were martyred in that incident. I will dedicate this address to this occasion.

Regarding the local and internal Lebanese situations, the nature of the occasion and the available time do not allow me to address them now. God willing, in the near future, I will allocate plenty of time because there are many issues that need to be discussed and addressed. A position also needs to be taken regarding the crises we are going through in our country today. However, since many of you have been waiting for me to talk following some of the speeches that were given recently, I must point out our affirmation on the importance of dialogue between the Lebanese and the importance of any call for dialogue between the Lebanese.

With regard to everything that has been recently said, mentioned, written, and discussed about the relationship between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement, it is sufficient for me to point out that we are very keen on our allies, our friends, and our relations. We are also committed to the understanding and are ready to develop it in a way that achieves a national interest, noting that much of what has been said even in the speech of the head of the Free Patriotic Movement yesterday or what in interviews and dialogues are issues that need discussion, clarification, and frankness. Talking this much about the local matters is enough for now. God willing, we will allocate a discussion on local issues soon.

Of course, what I will address is related to the subject matter of the occasion and also touches Lebanon to the core, its future, its security, its sovereignty, its dignity, and its problems, but from a higher angle than that of the region.

We return to the occasion. After leaving Baghdad airport, the convoy of the two martyred leaders was targeted by a clear American airstrike which led to the martyrdom of all the brothers. After that the Americans explicitly declared their responsibility, meaning that no investigation was needed to find the killer, who is behind the killer, who is the executor, and who gave the order. Things were clear from the beginning. This massive event had very great military, political, popular, and repercussions in Iran, Iraq, and the region. We all remember them, and these repercussions still exist to this day.

Two years have passed, and we still celebrate or commemorate this occasion. Neither this occasion nor its leaders, their names, their pictures, their spirit, their memory, their ideas, their struggle, their achievements, nor the voice of revenge that resounds in the hearts of all their lovers throughout the world have disappeared during these two years.

This occasion is marked in Iran, mainly in Iraq, and in many Islamic and Arab countries. Its commemoration is intended first to express gratitude to these leaders and martyrs. As you know, one of the misfortunes of mankind throughout history is being ungrateful and not recognizing what these people have accomplished and have given to their people, their nation, their region, and their religion.

Some people do not acknowledge this. They do not even acknowledge those who are grateful to these people. They also protest, for example, honoring them on the road to Baghdad airport or raising the pictures of these leaders who made sacrifices on the road to Beirut airport. This is a form of moral decadence and ungratefulness.

Commemorating the occasion, first, is expressing gratitude for these leaders. This is what we do when we commemorate the memory of our martyrs, especially our martyred leaders, who made great sacrifices for the sake of the honor, dignity, and happiness of our nation, our peoples, our countries, and our homelands. It is also an expression of our appreciation, thanks, love, and glorification off them and what they offered, did, and strived for – because this is where appreciation and thanks must be given. It is also to emphasize the steadfastness of their brothers and sisters along the way, as well as their patience, commitment, resoluteness, continuation of jihad and resistance, presence, and facing the arrogant American and Zionist projects in our region, regardless of the sacrifices.

In the past two years, too, there were major confrontations and huge sacrifices. Among the most prominent features of this battle was the Sword of al-Quds battle in Gaza in occupied Palestine. There is also the war of steadfastness and heroism – the epic war – that is still on going in Yemen. This is to emphasize on the path and the goals. In every commemoration, anniversary, remembrance, and gathering, we learn lessons from the life and history of these leaders, especially when we talk about the martyrdom of Hajj Qassem and Hajj Abu Mahdi. This is what I want to talk about in this address.

In the past two years, we talked a lot about Hajj Qassem and Hajj Abu Mahdi and their personal and leadership qualities as well as their faith and jihad. Today, let us take some lessons from their martyrdom. Let us, as people of this region, differentiate between the killer and the martyr. When we talk about Karbala, it is not enough to talk about Hussein and Abbas. You must talk about Yazid and Obeidallah bin Ziyad. Otherwise, the scene will be incomplete. Our peoples, our countries, our governments, our homelands must take a decisive position not for the sake of the martyr, but for their sakes, awareness, insight, battle, future, and the nature of the positions in which we must take.

Let us start with Iraq. Iraq was the battlefield of the jihad of Hajj Qassem and Hajj Abu Mahdi. It was also the land of their martyrdom. That is why we start to differentiate between the killer and the martyr. Hajj Qassem Soleimani and his brothers from the [Revolutionary] Guards as well as Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and his brothers from the Popular Mobilization Units are the martyrs. The killer is America. An Iraqi position as well as a position from all the peoples of our region are required. Since I started from Iraq, we need to take a position towards the killer and the martyr.

This killer, the Americans – I do not want to talk about history but only about the past 20 years (indications) – occupied Iraq, killed tens of thousands of civilians – by their own admission – destroyed many important sites and components in the country, plundered Iraq’s wealth and still is, imprisoned hundreds of thousands, and practiced the most horrific forms of torture against Iraqi men and women. The scandal of Abu Prison is clear, public, and known to all.

This is America before it killed Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. America killed, tortured, imprisoned, displaced, destroyed, looted, and violated Iraq’s sky and land. Thanks to the resistance, it expelled US armed forces and army in 2011-2012.

But America itself, this killer, is the one that created Daesh, with the admission of Trump, Pompeo, who was the head of the CIA and later Secretary of State, and senior military leaders in the United States of America. It created Daesh in Iraq, Syria, and the region to invent the excuse to return its armies, forces, planes, and bases to Iraq. Through Daesh, it put Iraq in front of a real existential threat. We all remember those days when many Iraqi provinces fell within days, and Baghdad, Karbala, and the rest of the Iraqi provinces were great danger. America bears the responsibility for all the crimes committed by Daesh in Iraq. Under the pretext of Daesh, which it created, the US returned to Iraq as a helper, savior, and defender. This unjust, arrogant, hypocritical killer whose hypocrisy is unparalleled in history, is the killer!

As for the martyr, he was the one who has been since the occupation of Iraq. Here, when I am talking about martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, I’m talking about those they represented. As for the martyr, he was the one who resisted this occupation, stood by the Iraqis in their resistance to the occupation, contributed to the establishment of the Iraqi resistance factions, and provided them with money, weapons, strength, vigor, hope, confidence, and enthusiasm until the great victory and the expulsion of the American forces from Iraq through the resistance in all its forms, primarily military and armed resistance.

When Daesh was brought in for America to return to Iraq, he was the first to stand by the Iraqi people to defend men, women, children, sanctities, dignity, honor, cities, villages, and all Iraqis. Hajj Qassem represented the Islamic Republic of Iran. Here, Hajj Qassem was representing His Eminence the Leader, as well as the regime of the Islamic Republic, its armed forces its Revolutionary Guard, and mujahid and proud people of Iran.

He and his brothers came at the very start, during the difficult days. They offered many martyrs. Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and his brothers were the first to respond to the fatwa of the honorable religious authority and their historical call for jihad. This is the martyr. For years, they lived at the frontlines. They slept on the berms of dirt under the open sky. They lived among the fighters, sharing their pain, hopes, joys, sorrows, hunger, and thirst. This is the martyr who saved Iraq and fought in its defense. If Iraq today is enjoying security, peace, and stability to a large extent, and very great dangers were thwarted, it is because of the blessing of these martyrs. This is the martyr, and this is the killer!

Can there be a fair person – here we come to the lesson between the martyr and the killer – who does not knows the difference between the enemy and the friend? Can any reasonable person in Iraq equate a killer to a martyr? Between America and Iran – America that occupied, killed, imprisoned, tortured, destroyed, looted, and created Daesh and the Islamic Republic of Iran that supported, defended, protected, and provided. Is it fair for someone in Iraq to say that the Americans are our friends and the Iranians are our friends and we’ll be dealing with both of them? The worst is for some to act as if the Americans are their friends and the Iranians are the enemy – that the killer of Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and the Iraqi people is a friend, while those martyrs and the protectors and defenders they represent are the enemy. This is a catastrophe. It is a disaster in awareness, in thought, in insight, in morals, and in humanity.

Of course, this matter is created by the American embassy, the media, social media, and electronic armies, not only in Iraq but in the whole region. We will return to this at the end.

They create and distort the image of the martyr, the resistance fighter, the defender, and the mujahid. As for the one who commits the most heinous war crimes, crimes against humanity, and massacres in broad daylight, tortures, and assaults women in prisons in Iraq, these Americans, are civilized and are the friends that lend us a helping hand. Here, we need a make a distinction between the killer and the martyr.

What applies to the American – allow me here to mention names when it’s related to Iraq, but in the rest of the region, I will not –applies to other countries, for example the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In Iraq, there are people who tell you: Saudi Arabia is a brother and Iran is a brother. Saudi Arabia is a friend and Iran is a friend. Let’s talk a little about the killer and the martyr. From 2003 until the end of Daesh at the very least, we all remember the thousands of suicide attacks that took place in Iraq, in which hundreds of thousands of Shiites, Sunnis, Christians, Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmens were martyred. No one was spared. Mosques, Husseiniyas, churches, markets, and schools [were destroyed].

They spared nothing. Body parts of Iraqi men, women, and children as well as the blood of Iraqis filled the streets, squares, and walls. Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the then Minister of Interior and Crown Prince is on social media. We did not invent a person wearing a hatta and agal and said this is a Saudi prince. He, himself, admitted this on social media. It is not like what they did a couple of days ago. They brought a person – at least, bring a Lebanese person who knows how to speak the Lebanese dialect. They held a press conference and presented him as a Hezbollah leader. We do not know him. He is not even Lebanese, and he does not speak the Lebanese dialect, nor does he know our literature or our dialect. This is how silly and frivolous they are. The Crown Prince, himself, is on the Internet. He is talking in a public council not a private one about thousands of Saudis who went to Iraq to carry out suicide operations, and the Iraqi security services have known for 20 years that the Saudi intelligence was sending car bombs to Iraq and was managing to send suicide bombers to Iraq. This is first.

Daesh and the Daesh ideology came from Saudi Arabia. You can also find on TV and in newspapers when Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in the flesh, says that it was America that asked Saudi Arabia in the past tens of years to spread the Wahhabi ideology in the Islamic world and the whole world. He says that the kingdom complied with the request of the United States of America. This Daesh ideology came from there. Apart from this doctrine, we all remember the official position of the Saudis as well as the media as they welcomed and cheered for Daesh when it took control of the Iraqi provinces during the first few weeks. This is what Saudi Arabia did regarding Iraq. It sent its youth to kill Iraqi men, women, and children in suicide operations. Whereas Iran sent its men and youth to be killed in the defense of Iraqi men, women, and children in Baghdad, Karbala, and all the Iraqi provinces.

How can you equate between a murderer and a martyr? How can you? What human feeling, moral sense, awareness, and reason would allow you to think this way? In addition, to some, Saudi Arabia is the friend and Iran the enemy.

This is one of the lessons of this martyrdom that took place on a similar on day near the Baghdad airport. At the time, Iraqis took to the streets, celebrating and commemorating this occasion. This expresses insight and awareness.

We come to our region and move away a little from Iraq. We come to our region here in Lebanon. Yes, we have a lot to discuss about financial and economic policies, etc. We have a problem differentiating between an enemy and a friend. Lebanon is suffering. I want to mention a clear example – since 1948, Palestine and Lebanon have been suffering.

I’ll talk about Palestine then return to Lebanon. Palestine has been occupied by the Zionists for tens of years. We will also talk about the suffering of the Palestinian people and differentiate between the killer and the martyr.

You know how the Palestinian people are suffering as a result of the occupation – occupation, displacement, diaspora, refugee camps inside and outside Palestine, thousands of prisoners in prisons. Detainees experience tremendous suffering in the enemy’s prisons, but they are resisting. The most recent symbols of this great resistance are Hisham Abu Hawash and the rest of the detainees who accomplished a heroic deed a few months ago.

This is real suffering. A few weeks ago, the diversified wall around Gaza was completed – this is a siege that lasted more than 15 years. There are two million people who are besieged. All the while, the whole world talks about human rights, morals, values, heaven’s messages, and dialog between civilizations. It remains silent and normalizes with the enemy, acknowledges it, and supports it. Yes, there are two million people in the Gaza Strip that are trapped. Millions of Palestinians are displaced outside their land and at home. There are wars, killings, assassinations, and daily attacks in the West Bank, in the 1948 territory, and in Gaza.

Who is doing this? The “Israelis” are doing this. Who are the “Israelis”? These “Israelis” are just a soldier for the Americans. They are an American tool. America is responsible for all of “Israel's” crimes in Palestine and in the region. From here, I will return shortly to Lebanon.

America is responsible for everything that “Israel” did and is doing because America is the one that funds, supports, arms, and protects it. It also forces the world to establish relations with “Israel”, to recognize it, and normalize [ties] with it. It is the one that scares all countries, most of the Arab countries and armies, so that they do not fight “Israel”.

“Israel’s” biggest and real protector in the region is the United States of America. Therefore, it is responsible for all of “Israel's” crimes in Palestine. Here, too, it is responsible for all of “Israel's” crimes in Lebanon. It is not a simple matter. In Lebanon, we talk about “Israel” and the resistance in simple terms and quickly move on to talk about local and detailed issues. No, this is an issue related to the existence of Lebanon, its survival, its natura resources, its future, its dignity, and its sovereignty, as well as the blood of our people and our honor.

Since 1948, in Palestine, the killer has been the Americans and the “Israelis”, and the martyr alongside the Palestinian martyrs is martyr Qassem Soleimani. In Lebanon, too, the discourse is directed to the Lebanese who behave like America is our friend. Yes, we have a fundamental disagreement regarding this matter. This is not an ordinary and simple issue; this is greater than strategic discussions.

“Israel” waged wars against Lebanon. It launched raids. It committed massacres and killings. It caused wounds, destruction, displacement, occupation, imprisonment, and torture. Lebanon is still in the circle of occupation, in the circle of threat, and in the cycle of greed. The danger, and every day there is an “Israeli” threat. Every day, “Israel” threatens to destroy Lebanon and wipe it. The United States of America bears responsibility, first and foremost, for everything that “Israel” has done and is doing.

It is strange how even though we know that “Israel” is the one killing us and shooting us, occupying our lands, killed our men, women, and children, committed massacres, and threatens the existence of our country and that America supports it, backs it, and defends its, yet we still see America as a friend. The tool is the enemy, while the owner of the tool and its activator is a friend.

This is a disaster; this is a political disaster in awareness and insight, and allow me to also say in humanity, in morals, and in diagnosis. The mistake here is when you consider them a friend and turn to them, while they are in fact the worst enemy. They are the real enemy. They are the head of enmity, hatred, grudge, conspiracy, injustice, tyranny, and occupation. This is when it comes to Palestine and Lebanon.

We come to Syria. We continue our journey in Syria. Ten years of war, hundreds of thousands in Syria fell victim to this war – martyrs, wounded, victims, massive destruction. Who is behind this war?

You tell me Daesh, the Nusra Front, a certain Arab state, a certain Gulf state, a certain Asian state. I tell you they are all tools. They were tools for the war on Syria. That’s according to Arab officials who admitted this on television. Hamad bin Jassim was the then Prime Minister of Qatar. He said on television that the one who was running the war, receiving money, distributing funds, and distributing roles in the Syrian war was the American ambassador in Syria who was residing in Turkey.

America is responsible for the war that took place in Syria. It should not be forgotten – by the Syrians and us – that the one who killed the Syrians, destroyed Syria, and brought it into the cosmic war is the American administration and the successive American administrations. America was defeated in Syria as it was defeated in Iraq. The tragedy and the American aggression against Syria is still going on in new and different forms. The most difficult thing that Syria is facing today is the economic and living situation.

The most important reasons for the economic and living situation are the embargo, sanctions, and the US Caesar Act. No one in the world is allowed to come and invest in Syria, do business in Syria, or rebuild in Syria. Syria is left to face a slow death and daily suffering in every home and every family. Who is committing this daily crime against the Syrian people? The United States of America killed Soleimani and Abu Mahdi. This should not be forgotten. The American forces are today occupying an important part of the Syrian territory in the east of the Euphrates, including the oil and gas wells and vast plains that can bring about a tremendous transformation in the Syrian economic situation. The American troops control a base called al-Tanf. They bring Daesh from al-Hol camp to al-Tanf area, and they establish an area with a radius of 50 km. No one is allowed to approach. American planes will bombard anyone who approaches. They turned it into a base for Daesh to bring back Daesh to Badiyat al-Sham and to the outskirts of Damascus. This is America.

Here, the killer is America, and the martyr is everyone who fought in Syria and defended Syria, including the Syrian leadership, the Syrian army, and the Syrian people. Qassem Soleimani and his brothers as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and his brothers from the Iraqi resistance factions and others were among them. Here, we always need to make a position between the friend and the enemy, between the killer and the martyr. The same thing applies to Yemen.

The Yemenis say it is an American-Saudi aggression. This is an American war being carried out by Saudi Arabia – the war on Yemen and the people of Yemen. These massacres are caused by seven years of war. The bombing left nothing. The aggression came back to target cities and civilian facilities to cover up the military impotence on the battle fronts. Who bears this responsibility? First and foremost, it is America. Saudi Arabia is the executor. It is a tool and works for the main operator. Who would believe that if the Americans asked the Saudis to stop the war, the latter would carry on with the war? When the Americans told the Gulf states to stop the siege on Qatar, the blockade against Qatar stopped.

During the years of the Gulf crisis, we always used to say that this is the doing of the Americans. They toyed with the Gulf countries. They milk this country, plunder that, and steal from another. When the game ends, they tell them the game is over, make up, join hands, kiss each other guys. There is a decision to love each other again. A decision to love one another is taken. Hence, the Gulf Cooperation Council returned and met. There is gulf unity again. This is all the America’s game – it wages wars and loots goods. This is the American killer. The killer is everywhere, even in Afghanistan.

The US forces committed horrific crimes in Afghanistan during their occupation of and withdrawal from Afghanistan. Men and women were killed in weddings – they say was by mistake! A few days ago, you saw some well-known American newspapers that talked about tens of thousands of Afghans and Iraqis who were killed by mistake, and the Pentagon does not take any action because this is not a problem. This killer is also besieging 90 million people. 85 million people are living under siege and under sanctions in Iran amid the corona [pandemic] and in light of economic difficulties. This is a killer.

In any case, this American murderer was everywhere. The martyr was there before he was martyred. Qassem Soleimani and those who represent were present. He was creating victories. He as building the elements of strength. He was defeating the killer. He was changing the equations. In the end, he gave his blood and soul because the killer realized that this was one of the most important elements of power to defeat him. I wanted to refer to this description in order to go to the result.

As a result, the assassination took place two years ago on similar days. It established a new stage of awareness, insight, battle with the enemy, as well as knowing the main enemy. It also established the conflict on two levels. Today, from the beginning, we talk about them to avenge this pure blood.

The first level are those who killed the ones who gave the order to kill and those who carried out the killing. These are known and will receive their punishment, God willing, in this world before the hereafter. This is the promise of the revolutionaries. This is the promise of the honorable, and this is the promise of the free. This is not the promise of the Iranians and Iraqis only, this is the promise of every rebel and free in the world.

The second level, which was announced, is that the price and revenge for this blood is the exit of the American forces from the region. After two years, and as His Eminence Imam Khamenei mentioned in his description of the situation in the region, the Americans left Afghanistan humiliated and confused. It’s a scandal whose repercussions are still present in America, and we all saw it. It caused a state of enormous frustration among all of America’s friends and allies in the region who began to reconsider. I do not want to mention names. But heads of state and ministers that have relations and alliances with the US tell our friends during internal meetings that America is no longer a reliable ally to protect us. We must sort out our relationships in the region. This is the prevailing language after the American exit from Afghanistan.

In Iraq, the martyrdom led to a reaction in the Iraqi street – a million people demonstrated in Baghdad demanding the exit of the occupation forces. The Iraqi parliament made a decision demanding the exit of the occupation forces. Scholars, leaders, everyone took an appropriate position, and this matter was being followed up. The Americans say that they have completed the combat missions of their forces in Iraq. It is assumed, according to the American claim, that the US forces have left Iraq, and that those who remain or will remain in Iraq are a group or a number of trainers, advisors, and technicians. This is also the responsibility of the Iraqi people and leaders as well as the Iraqi government and Iraqi.

Tolerance, blindness, ignoring, distortion, or forgery while the US forces remain in Iraq is killing Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and the other martyrs once again. The real response to the call and the will of the Iraqi people, which was expressed by the millions who came out at that time, is to follow up this matter until the end, so that there is no occupier from those murderers who participated in the killing be left in Iraq.

In eastern Syria, in the area east of the Euphrates, the Americans are present. We have been witnessing for the past few months the beginnings of popular resistance, and this is correct. The popular resistance in the east of the Euphrates in its various civil forms – blocking roads, burning tires, and preventing American forces from moving forward – as well as armed resistance by the people of east of the Euphrates is the right choice that will eventually lead to the withdrawal of US forces from Syria.

As for steadfast Yemen, where the Ansarullah and the men of God are, the Americans will not have a foothold in that honorable and holy land. Today, this is made through great sacrifices and blood. The fate of the American forces in the region is to leave. There are many reasons for this, including those related to the American internal situation. I tell this to those who are betting on this enemy. I call on them to follow up on the American internal situation. Some people are trying to portray America to us as a model. Look at corona in America; look at the poor in America; look at the neighborhoods invaded by the needy in America, look at the death toll from gun violence. I came up with numbers, but I do not want to speak about that today. I will talk about this later, staggering numbers. Crime in the United States of America, murders, robberies, rape incidents. This is the internal reality. There is a racist culture that has returned and is intensifying. Is this the model that you are presenting to us? This is the bright model!

In any case, in addition to the situation inside the US, there are matters related to the priorities of the United States of America in the world regarding China and Russia. Other reasons are the awareness of the people in our region and their rejection, the resoluteness of the axis of resistance, the victory of the resistance movements, not surrendering, not accepting the American conditions and solutions, and steadfastness despite blood, pain, hunger, thirst, and disease being the cost. However, the end will be a very great.

The lesson that I want to pause at today in differentiating between the murderer and the martyr is that the blood of the great martyr and leader Qassem Soleimani, the great martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and the rest of the martyrs – them being men of God, leaders, loyal and sincere, victory makers, and motivators of renaissance, awareness, and enthusiasm in this nation. This oppressed and striving blood – their blood – is crying out today on all minds, hearts, and consciences throughout the Arab and Islamic worlds and telling all the people, the elite, the intellectuals, the politicians, and the ordinary people: O people, your true enemy, the true tyrant, the true arrogant, the true oppressor, the true corrupt, the head of aggression, the basis of occupation, and the source of corruption and tyranny in our region is the United States of America. It is an enemy, so take it as an enemy.

This is the message of the pure blood that was spilled in Baghdad airport on similar these days two years ago. The dangerous and strategic suspicion is when you consider the enemy a friend, so you confide in them and take refuge in them. It is like entrusting a wolf with your wife and infant children. Is there a sane person who would do this? The message to you is: Know your enemy; expose your enemy; stand in the face of your enemy; do not surrender to your enemy; do not go to this enemy. Fight it with all forms of confrontation and conflict.

Brothers and sisters, this blood is telling us: As long as America dominates our region and we consider it a friend, injustice, tyranny, and occupation will continue. There will be red lines that will prevent the liberation of our country, our sanctities, our capabilities, our natural resources, and wealth. One part of this battle is the battle of awareness and media – media outlets and social media. I mentioned this at the beginning and said I will come back to it at the end.

Do not underestimate this battle, which transforms the honorable fighter and defender into a terrorist, a hustler, a corrupt person, a thief, and a drug dealer. They do not have a problem doing this, even if they don't have evidence. This is contrary to reality. They have no problem continuing to lie and invent lies. They are petty, ridiculous, and scandalous and follow the known rule: Lie, lie, and lie until people believe you.

In the media and on social networking sites, for example, the American ambassador in Baghdad is made to look like a peace dove, a peace advocate, a protector of unity, and a factor of stability in Iraq. Meanwhile, Qassem Soleimani becomes a criminal and a murderer that must be exiled and his photos be burned. Of course, this is limited because these people work for the embassy. This is not the will of the Iraqi people. The will of the Iraqi people was expressed after the martyrdom, during the past two years, and in the past few days and nights.

Eventually, yes, there is an effort. There are electronic armies. Do not believe what is being said that there is a huge interaction on social networking sites. This is a lie. There might be three or four people operating electronic armies and telling you that there is a massive interaction on social networking sites, just for you to say “Oh.” Is this the opinion of hundreds of thousands or millions? No. It is necessary to search for the true opinions of the people and the nation. Much of the statistics, surveys, and numbers presented to the word are lies. They are part of the psychological warfare. They are part of misinformation. They are part of the plan to weaken wills, knowing that those who believe in God Almighty do not care about few or many. But most people are affected by these issues.

This is part of the battle that we must fight in the media, politically, in the field, economically, and militarily. This is the real battle that the enemy imposed and not us.

When some people today tell us that you, Hezbollah, are sabotaging Lebanon's Arab and international relations – even though we can include this topic when we talk about local affairs, but it fits with today's talk – you are sabotaging relations, relations with whom?

With America, which I talked about at length. If you want, we could explain this to the Lebanese. I am not talking about history. The martyrs, the families of the martyrs, the prisoners who were released from prisons, the wounded, and the destroyed homes, the aftermath of the American-“Israeli” crimes are still present before our eyes and the eyes of coming generations. This is the enemy you are accusing us of sabotaging relations with!

I want to talk to the Lebanese a little. All the Lebanese, or at least the vast majority of them, unanimously agree that Daesh and the takfiri groups posed a great danger to Lebanon. They also know what Lebanon’s fate would be if Daesh and the takfiri groups had taken control of Syria. Some would say: You fought, and if they were to come here, we will fight them. Good, it is good that they did not come, so you would not have to undergo this test. But there is almost unanimity that there is a great danger to the existence of Lebanon, to Lebanon’s identity, its dignity, and survival, the blood, honors, mosques, churches, Husseiniyas, young and old. Isn't there?

Who was supporting Daesh and the takfiri groups in Syria – who if they succeeded and triumphed, a historic catastrophe would have befallen Lebanon? Only America? What about Saudi Arabia? Now, someone will say, Sayyed, you are ruining our relationship with Saudi Arabia. No, I am just describing. The Lebanese must state the facts and act on the basis of the facts. You tell me: Yes, it was a partner in killing us, besieging us, and slaughtering us, but I have to deal with it. This is a separate discussion. But do not tell me: it is a brother and a friend. It is generous and loving and I want to deal with him. Look at the real description first.

In the past ten years in Syria, in the barrens of Arsal, and the barrens of the Bekaa, the resistance and the army fought these groups. Who was supporting them – if they had triumphed, they would have committed atrocities in Lebanon? These countries are well-known, especially Saudi Arabia. We did not attack Saudi Arabia. They were partners in the great conspiracy and in the global war that was destroying the region. We had the honor to stand in the face of these murderers who conspired against our country, our people, and the blood and honor of the men and women in Lebanon. It's not us who ruined relationships, who started the attack? Who started the war? Who conspired? They are the ones who plotted.

In Saudi King Salman’s recent speech – even though it is said to be an annual, important, and central speech – he addresses the Lebanese people and the Lebanese leaders. He demands them to stand up to the hegemony of the terrorist Hezbollah. If there are people who are afraid to open their mouths in this country, we are not afraid. We have dignity.

O King, the terrorist is the one who spread the Wahhabi Daesh ideology to the world, and that is you. The terrorist is the one who sent thousands of Saudis to carry out suicide operations in Iraq and Syria, and that is you. The terrorist is the one who is waging a seven-year war against the oppressed people in Yemen, killing children and women, and destroying homes, and that is you. The terrorist is the one who stands by the United States of America in all its wars and opens its land and military bases for it to commit crimes against humanity, and that is you.

The terrorist is the one who finances all groups that cause strife and civil wars in Lebanon and the region, and that is you. As for Hezbollah, it is not a terrorist. Hezbollah is a resistance. Hezbollah is a defender, patriot, human, and honorable. Hezbollah is defending its homeland, its nation, its family, its people, and the holy sites. Hezbollah is the companion of Qassem Soleimani, who makes victories in the face of the terrorists. This is Hezbollah. Here, I also want to draw attention because I know that tomorrow there will be complaints that I am destroying relations with Saudi.

The terrorist, O Lebanese, and hear me a little, is the one holding tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands – because there is no exact number and I do not know exactly how many Lebanese are in Saudi Arabia or in the Gulf. Some say hundreds of thousands and some say tens of thousands – the terrorist is the one who is holding hundreds of thousands or tens of thousands of Lebanese, taking them as hostages to threaten Lebanon and the state of Lebanon every day. If you speak against us, I will expel them and deprive them of their money and property. If you open your mouth, I will throw them in prisons. Is this terrorism or not?

Show me evidence that support this behavior whether in religion, divine laws, in international laws, tribal laws, and even in the time of the first jahiliyyah. This terrorist – this is not new, refer to newspapers – Saudi Arabia used to practice this with Lebanon in the sixties. It does this everyday with Lebanon. And if there is someone who thinks that if they pressured a minister to resign or if they remained silent, turned a blind eye, and accepted insults, this will change the Saudi position and decision. No, it will not change anything because the problem of Saudi Arabia is clear. Its problem is with those who prevented Lebanon from becoming a Saudi emirate and sheikhdom after 2005. Its problem is with those who stand hard in the face of the deal of the century, whose three sides were Trump, Netanyahu, and Mohammed bin Salman. Its problem is with those who contributed to defeating its project in Syria and Iraq, which, if successful, would have massacred the Lebanese and destroyed their areas, mosques, and churches. This is an existing problem. This is not resolved with positive words, praise, remaining silent, or in fantasies. Let us be realistic.

Anyway, on the second martyrdom anniversary of the martyrs, the leaders, the leaders of the resistance, the leaders of the axis, and the leaders of victories, Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, we [Hezbollah] affirm our commitment to this awareness, line, and path. We call on our people in Lebanon not to join this axis or that, but, at the very least, to know the enemy and take it as an enemy. They must not suspect the appointment of a friend, then they stab him in the back and plot against him. This is today’s message. This blood will continue to flow in us, in our veins, in our children, and in our grandchildren until the complete liberation of our land, Palestine, and our region from every American and “Israeli” occupation, God willing.

Peace, mercy, and God’s blessings be upon you.