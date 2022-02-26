Medvedev: “Final Review” of Russia’s Relations with West Now Possible

By Staff, Agencies

Western sanctions could be an “excellent reason for a final review” of Russia’s relations with the nations that have imposed the restrictions, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former president, Dmitry Medvedev, said on Saturday.

Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which was launched on February 24, has prompted outrage in the West and a new wave of harsh sanctions against Russia. In a lengthy post on the Russian social network VK, Medvedev called the restrictions “a myth, a figment, a figure of speech.”

“Sanctions could be an excellent reason for the final review of all relations with those states that have introduced them. Including interruption of the dialogue on strategic stability,” Medvedev wrote.

He added that in principle, it is possible “to renounce everything,” including the New START Treaty.

“Yes, and diplomatic relations, in principle, are not particularly needed. It's time to close the embassies with barn locks. And to continue contacts by examining each other only through binoculars and weapons’ optical systems,” Medvedev said.

Commenting on the decision by the Council of Europe and Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to suspend Russia’s membership, the former president said that while this is a “flagrant injustice,” it could still be considered as a good reason “to finally slam the door and forget about these meaningless almshouses forever.” This development could also be used to “restore a number of important institutions for prevention of especially serious crimes in the country,” he said, such as the “death penalty for the most dangerous criminals, which, by the way, is being actively used in the United States and China.”

He underlined that neither he nor his family had any assets abroad.

Earlier, in response to the UK announcement of personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote: “Neither Putin, nor Lavrov have accounts neither in Britain nor anywhere abroad. Maybe the kingdom’s government got something frozen off rather than it froze something?”

Russia launched its ‘special military operation’ with the stated aim to “demilitarize” Ukraine on February 24. The majority of Western nations condemned the “unprovoked” and “unjustified” attack and imposed new sanctions on Russia. The restrictive measures vary from banning operations of Russian banks to airspace closures, suspension of issuing visas, and personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the members of the country’s Security Council.