Hamas: Al-Quds Eternal Capital of Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said al-Quds will remain as Palestine’s capital forever, dismissing claims by French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Castex had earlier claimed that the occupied al-Quds was an all-time capital of Jews.

Hamas said the French prime minister’s words will not give ‘Israel’ any legitimacy, adding they will only encourage the regime to increase its aggression towards al-Quds and the holy sites that belong to Muslims and Christians.

The group also said the ‘Israeli’ regime’s racist behavior and occupation of Palestine is illegal under every international law including those of the European Union.

