Russia Reacts to Neighbors Joining NATO: Step Could Have “Military & Political Repercussions”

By Staff, Agencies

Russia has warned neighboring Sweden and Finland on Friday of "serious military and political" repercussions if the Scandinavian nations opt to join NATO following the invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden and Finland are the two closest countries to Russia in the Arctic Circle.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing that a Swedish and Finnish addition to NATO could have "detrimental consequences."

“Obviously, Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO, which is primarily a military alliance as you well understand, would have serious military and political consequences, which would require our country to make response steps,” Zakharova said in comments translated by the EuroAsian Times.

“We regard the Finnish government’s commitment to a military non-alignment policy as an important factor in ensuring security and stability in northern Europe,” Zakharova said in remarks tweeted out by an official Russian government account, which again repeated the “military and political repercussion” line.

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday that the debate within Finland on NATO membership "will change" following the start of a war in Ukraine.

Both Marin and Finland's president Sauli Niinisto strongly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"Despite prior warnings, this morning has come as a shock for all of us and our deepest feelings are with Ukrainian people," Niinisto said.

Niinisto ruled out the possibility of Finland reacting to the events by immediately applying for NATO membership.

In Finland, "we are now seeing quick comments for applying today and joining tomorrow," he said. "These sensitive reactions are understandable but cannot really work in the real world."

US intelligence officials are worried the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv could fall by Saturday afternoon CNN reported, with Russian troops entering the city in the early hours of Saturday morning local time.

Both NATO and President Joe Biden have said the United States would strongly defend the 30-member alliance should the Kremlin launch an attack.

Biden met virtually with fellow NATO members on Friday morning to reassure eastern allies they will be protected as Russian troops prepared to enter Kyiv.

Amid reports the Kremlin is gunning for him, Zelensky had slammed the United States and its allies for leaving his country to fight alone.

'Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone,' he said on Thursday night. 'Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid.'