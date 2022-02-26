Ukraine’s Zelensky Rejects US Evacuation Offer: ’Need Ammo, Not a Ride’

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked to evacuate Kyiv with the help of the US government but turned down the offer, a report from Associated Press said.

"The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," the report cited a senior American intelligence official as quoting Zelensky.

The developments took place as Russia vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, he had lamented that he had been "left alone" by the West. "Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid,” Zelensky said in a post-midnight video address.

Kiev officials were warning residents early Saturday that street fighting was underway and urged people to seek shelter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced the launch of an operation to eliminate what he called a serious threat to his country, citing the need to "denazify" Ukraine and accusing its Western-backed leadership of genocide against Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine.