Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Kiev Fails to Learn the Lesson of Vietnam, Afghanistan

By Mohammad Youssef

The Russian military operation against Ukraine has come as a culmination for a long-time feud between Russia and the West.

USA and its western allies have always planned and worked hard to include Ukraine in their political and military orbit.

After the demise of the former Soviet Union, the whole world started to watch the dramatic disintegration of its republics and their transformation into new nation states. Washington who led the strategy of expanding the NATO towards the nascent states, wanted to annex Ukraine into the chain. This was very alarming to Moscow and represents a real strategic threat to its national security.

Russia was not on any position to accept this challenge.

Washington systematically mounted its pressure and intensified its diversified efforts to put its sinister plans into effect.

Washington knows for a fact that without Ukraine, Moscow would not be able in any way to regain its previous status as one of the two mightiest powers in the world.

The West knows very well the strategic geopolitical sensitivity on both the security and economic levels that Ukraine represents to Russia. The optimal position for Ukraine was to stay in a neutral position and not align itself with the Western sphere; however Kiev has chosen to poke the Russian bear.

In 2014 the West has already then started to orchestrate what used to be known as the colorful revolutions in many places in the world, they all followed the same scenario, where groups of Western-oriented and western-supported people would start rallying and marching in the streets demanding so-called independence which was nothing in reality but pressuring to change their governments and political systems and replacing them with Western backed ones.

Ukraine was no exception, and that is what happened exactly. A new Western-oriented elite came to power, and ever since, they were tempted to become an integral part of the Western countries, and more importantly and dangerously part of the NATO.

As mentioned above, this was not possibly tolerated by Russia as it threatens the Russian territories and Moscow’s national security itself. The Ukrainian authorities had no shred of wisdom in doing this and going this far in provoking Russia.

The West is intensively using its heavy propaganda machine to accuse Russia of expansionism and of attacking and occupying a sovereign state in an attempt to install a puppet regime there. This is exactly what Washington did in Kiev eight years ago but not with tanks and military force.

Washington gives itself the right to attack, occupy and destroy countries thousands of kilometers away from its borders under the security threat justification, and denies this right to other states when the threat is next-door as in Russia’s case.

According to a new statistic released by the Chinese authorities, Washington was responsible for initiating 201 armed conflicts out of 248 across the world, which accounts to 81 percent of the total sum from 1945 till the year 2001.

Now the situation in Ukraine is dim grim, especially to the western elite. They were tempted to join the NATO but they were betrayed and left alone to face their fate in the first challenge they faced. Another country is paying a heavy price for pinning hopes on the Americans and their Western allies.

The historical lesson of Vietnam and recently Afghanistan fell on deaf ears and the Ukrainians were blind to see the clear facts.

As such, the whole world is going to accept the de facto situation and the US administration’s utmost effort will not be more than imposing more sanctions against Russia and its leaders, something that they have already prepared themselves for and got used to it.