Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Saada, At Least 10 Martyred, Injured

By Staff, Agencies

Three citizens, including an African immigrant, were martyred and seven others, including 4 African immigrants, sustained injuries on Friday, by Saudi artillery shells in Saada Governorate.

Earlier, a citizen was martyred by Saudi artillery shelling on the Shada border district of Saada Governorate.

On Wednesday, a citizen was injured, as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on the Al-Sheikh area in the Munabbih border district, while nine civilians, including three African migrants, were injured on Tuesday by Saudi army fire in the al-Raqo area in the same district.

Meanwhile, various areas of the border districts in Saada remain subject to Saudi missile and artillery shelling, on a daily basis, resulting in heavy material losses.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

The almost seven years and half of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure.

Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the US-Saudi aggression has notoriously carried out numerous indiscriminate attacks against densely-populated centers, including markets, hospitals, farms and schools.