US To Provide Additional Aid to Ukraine - Pentagon

US To Provide Additional Aid to Ukraine - Pentagon
21 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United States will provide additional assistance to Ukraine against Russia’s special military operation, the Pentagon said on Friday, adding it was determining the best way to deliver that support.

"I'll be very clear here: We are going to provide additional security assistance for Ukraine. We will. How that is going to be done is still being worked out," Pentagon spokesman John told a news briefing, adding: "The airspace over Ukraine is contested."

Conflict in Ukraine broke out after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military action aimed at “demilitarizing” and “denazifying” the country.

Russia argued that military action was a necessary measure to protect the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics in the Donbass, which had requested Russian military assistance against “Ukrainian aggression” this week.

