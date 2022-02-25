No Script

Zelensky Invites Putin to Negotiating Table

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks.

"I want to appeal to the president of the Russian Federation once again […] let's sit down at the negotiating table to stop the death of people", Zelensky said in a video message published on his Telegram channel.

The move comes a day after Zelensky announced that Kiev had broken off diplomatic relations with Moscow.

"This morning has gone down in history, but this history is absolutely different for our country and Russia. And we have broken off diplomatic ties with Russia", he told a news briefing.

