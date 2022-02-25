Russia Does Not Only Defend Itself, But the World and Humanity – Assad

By Staff, SANA

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made a phone call on Friday with his Russian ounterpart Vladimir Putin.

Talks dealt with the situation in Ukraine, and the special military operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect civilians in Donbas region.

Assad stressed that what is taking place today is a correction to history and re-balance to the world that it has lost after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, adding that Western hysteria comes to keep history in the wrong place in favor of the chaos that is only sought by the outlawed.

The Syrian president considered that Russia today doesn’t only defend itself, but also defends the world and principles of justice and humanity.

Assad also said that Western countries bear responsibility for chaos and bloodshed as a result of their policies aimed at controlling peoples as these countries use their dirty methods to support terrorists in Syria and the Nazis in Ukraine and in various parts of the world.

The Syrian president further voiced his country’s support for the Russian Federation, based on its conviction of its right stance that repelling NATO expansion is Russia’s right, because it has become a global threat to the world and has turned into a tool to achieve the irresponsible policies of Western countries that seek to strike stability in the world.