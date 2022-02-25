No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

White House Spox Compares Trump and Putin to Pigs ‘Rubbing Their Snouts Together’

White House Spox Compares Trump and Putin to Pigs ‘Rubbing Their Snouts Together’
folder_openUnited States access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates called former president Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “nauseating, fearful pigs who hate what America stands for.”

Bates’ broadside in a tweet posted on Thursday, came as he shared a HuffPost article that featured quotes from a speech Trump gave on Tuesday night, at Mar-a-Lago praising the Russian leader as “pretty smart” for “taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions.”

“He’s taking over a country, really a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people, just walking right in,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments came as Russia began a full-scale military offensive in Ukraine.

“Two nauseating, fearful pigs who hate what America stands for and whose every action is driven by their own weakness and insecurity, rubbing their snouts together and celebrating as innocent people lose their lives,” Bates tweeted.

Russia ukraine WhiteHouse DonaldTrump UnitedStates VladimirPutin

Comments

  1. Related News
White House Spox Compares Trump and Putin to Pigs ‘Rubbing Their Snouts Together’

White House Spox Compares Trump and Putin to Pigs ‘Rubbing Their Snouts Together’

2 hours ago
Three Officers Involved in George Floyd’s Murder Found Guilty of Civil Rights Violations

Three Officers Involved in George Floyd’s Murder Found Guilty of Civil Rights Violations

4 hours ago
Biden Announces ’First Tranche’ Of Sanctions Targeting Russia’s Sovereign Debt, State Banks

Biden Announces ’First Tranche’ Of Sanctions Targeting Russia’s Sovereign Debt, State Banks

2 days ago
US Gun Violence & Murder Records Spiking, As Woman killed in Portland Shooting

US Gun Violence & Murder Records Spiking, As Woman killed in Portland Shooting

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 25-02-2022 Hour: 02:28 Beirut Timing

whatshot