No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Russia Closes Airspace to British Planes

Russia Closes Airspace to British Planes
folder_openRussia access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russia has restricted access to its airspace to all aircraft “owned, leased, or operated by any person connected with Britain or registered in Britain,” Russia's air traffic regulators announced on Friday.

The restriction came into force at 11am Moscow time [8am GMT] and includes transit flights through Russian airspace, Rosaviatsia said. The ban was imposed in response to similar “hostile decisions” by the British leadership, the regulator said.

Britain on Thursday banned Russian flag carrier Aeroflot from flying through its airspace. It was part of a package of sanctions imposed to punish Russia for its military attack on Ukraine earlier in the day.

Rosaviatsia said it sought to conduct consultations with Britain about the move, but the request was denied, leading to Russia’s decision to reciprocate.

On Thursday morning, Russia attacked Ukraine, claiming it was the only option left to it due to NATO’s continued expansion and military presence in Ukraine, and Kiev’s failure to negotiate peace with its breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, which Moscow recognized as sovereign states on Monday.

Western nations, including the UK, condemned Russia for its move. The sanctions imposed against the country have mostly targeted its financial sector and its ability to import high-tech products.

Russia ukraine donetsk lugansk UnitedKingdom

Comments

  1. Related News
Russia Closes Airspace to British Planes

Russia Closes Airspace to British Planes

3 hours ago
Anonymous Declare “Cyber War” Against Russia

Anonymous Declare “Cyber War” Against Russia

6 hours ago
Putin after Ukraine Op: We Had No Other Choice

Putin after Ukraine Op: We Had No Other Choice

6 hours ago
Ukrainian Troops Leave Positions, Drop Weapons - Russian MoD

Ukrainian Troops Leave Positions, Drop Weapons - Russian MoD

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 25-02-2022 Hour: 02:28 Beirut Timing

whatshot