Raisi to Putin: Expansion of NATO Serious Threat against Security of Independent Countries

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said the continued expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO] threatens stability and security of independent countries.

Raisi made the remarks in a late Thursday phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, during which the two sides discussed major international developments as well as the ongoing negotiations in the Austrian capital for the revival of the 2015 landmark Iran deal.

In his conversation with the Purin, Raisi said, “The eastward expansion of NATO is a source of tension.”

“The continued expansion of NATO is a serious threat against the stability and security of independent countries in various regions” of the world," the Iranian president said.

Raisi further expressed hope that what is going on in Ukraine would finally benefit the nations and the entire region.

The phone call came amid Russia's military operation in the eastern parts of Ukraine, which started after Putin said he had ordered the Russian Federation's military to carry out a “special military operation” in the Donbass region.

Putin’s order came after the leaders of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in the Donbass region asked the Kremlin for military assistance in response to what they called “Ukrainian aggression.”

In 2014, Ukraine’s two regions of Donetsk and Lugansk were turned into self-proclaimed republics by ethnic Russians, leading to a bloody conflict between the government forces and the armed separatists.

On Monday, Putin signed a decree recognizing the breakaway Lugansk and Donetsk regions as independent republics. The recognition followed an address in which he referred to eastern Ukraine as “ancient Russian lands” being “managed by foreign powers.”

During the phone conversation, Putin said what is happening in Ukraine is "a legitimate response" to several decades of violation of security agreements by the West and its efforts to undermine his country’s security.

Referring to Iran’s active role in the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], he emphasized the need to continue consultations between the two sides with regard to the ongoing Vienna talks.