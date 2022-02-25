Lebanon Slams ‘Israeli’ Violations, Urges Abiding By Security Council Resolution 1701

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese President Michel Aoun denounced the repeated Zionist violations of the Arab country’s sovereignty, calling on the United Nations to compel the Tel Aviv regime to implement Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 33-day ‘Israeli’ war in 2006, and respect Lebanon's territorial integrity.

During a meeting with the outgoing commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL], Major General Stefano Del Col, on Thursday, Aoun stressed that the Lebanese government “is committed to maintaining calm and stability in southern Lebanon and implementing Resolution 1701.”

Aoun highlighted that the ‘Israeli’ violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty are condemned by all strata of the Lebanese society, stating that the UN should exert pressure on the ‘Israeli’ entity to stop such violations.

Aoun also underscored Lebanon’s full rights and sovereignty by land, sea and air, in accordance with the international law and treaties.

For his part, Del Col praised the strong relations between UNIFIL forces and local authorities in southern Lebanon.

He expressed hope that the UN Security Council would extend UNIFIL’s mandate for a period

The ‘Israeli’ military violates Lebanon's airspace and territorial waters on an almost daily basis, claiming the flights and incursions serve surveillance purposes.

Lebanon’s government, Hezbollah and UNIFIL have repeatedly condemned the Zionist overflights, saying they are in clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the country’s sovereignty.