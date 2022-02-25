No Script

Yemeni Resistance Shoots down Saudi Drone over Al-Jawf

Yemeni Resistance Shoots down Saudi Drone over Al-Jawf
6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

An MQ-1 drone belonging to the Saudi-led coalition was shot down by the Yemeni Army in the sky of Al-Jawf province on Friday morning.

The Yemeni army intercepted an MQ-1 drone belonging to the Saudi-led coalition in the sky of Al-Jawf province and shot it down, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced early in the morning.

The operation deployed an unveiled-yet surface-to-air missile, Saree added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Saudi warplanes bombed different areas of Hajjah and Sadaa provinces 18 times, in which at least one civilian was martyred and ten others injured, Al-Masirah added.

yemen al jawf ansarullah SaudiWarOnYemen 6YearsOfWarOnYemen

