By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah hails the important achievement scored by the Internal Security Forces and the Information Branch, in which they foiled a dangerous scheme by the Takfiri terrorist “Daesh” organization against Lebanon and the Lebanese people; against our honorable people in the Southern Suburb [Dahiyeh]. This is an added qualitative achievement to exposing security networks that work for the Zionist enemy and spying on the Resistance, its sites, and its strengths.

In front of those various dangers threatening Lebanon, its people, and its internal immunity, we call for alertness and awareness, continuing the exceptional efforts, raising readiness and coordination among all the concerned apparatuses, and preventing the enemy from taking advantage of any possible gap amid the current economic and social circumstances.