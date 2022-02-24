Palestine Urges Practical Steps in UNSC against ‘Israeli’ Apartheid

By Staff, Agencies

Palestine's Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour denounced the ‘Israeli’ apartheid against his fellow countrymen, calling on the Security Council to take practical steps to stop the crime.

Speaking at a UNSC meeting on the so-called Middle East ‘peace process’ on Wednesday, Mansour described how the rights of Palestinians have been denied for 75 years, one generation after another, by the Tel Aviv regime.

Wearing a mask printed with phrase “End Apartheid,” the envoy complained that Palestinians are uprooted from their homes, displaced and unable to return.

He also cited examples of “settler colonialism” and said the Palestinians see their houses demolished as Zionist settlements expand in the occupied lands.

While ‘Israel’ proclaims the "right" to security, it denies Palestinian that very right, he continued. The regime’s authorities are withholding hundreds of bodies of Palestinian victims and have designated human rights defenders in the occupied Palestinian territories as terrorists.

“Apartheid is real. Everyone was against apartheid once it was defeated in South Africa. But history will remember that ‘Israel’ was the ally of South Africa’s apartheid regime,” Mansour added.

Stressing the need for support from the UN, he appealed to Security Council members to “translate words into action in efforts to end ‘Israel’s’ illegal occupation and apartheid.”

He further took issue with the speech the Zionist regime’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan delivered last month, in which he brought a stone brick into the Security Council to underscore the daily Palestinian ‘attacks.’

“I am terribly sorry, but the door of this chamber could not fit ‘Israeli’ F-16s, tanks, warships, military jeeps, drones, bombs and missiles and all of their mighty military arsenal,” Mansour said, noting that ‘Israeli’ cries of ‘anti-Semitism’ are just a ploy to distract public attention from its apartheid practices.

The remarks came weeks after Amnesty International issued a 280-page report charging the Tel Aviv regime with the crime of apartheid and in advance of a report by a UN Human Rights Council open-ended Commission of Inquiry, which is expected to focus on the question of ‘Israeli’ apartheid.