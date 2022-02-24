No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Ukrainian Troops Leave Positions, Drop Weapons - Russian MoD

Ukrainian Troops Leave Positions, Drop Weapons - Russian MoD
folder_openRussia access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian troops are leaving their positions in large numbers and dropping their weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, citing intelligence.

"According to intelligence, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ troops and service members are leaving their positions in large numbers and dropping their weapons. No strikes are being carried out on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ units that have laid down their arms," the statement read.

According to the ministry, precision weapons are being used to disable military infrastructure facilities, air defenses, military airfields and aircraft.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics.

Putin stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories.

Russia ukraine donetsk lugansk VladimirPutin Donbass

Comments

  1. Related News
Ukrainian Troops Leave Positions, Drop Weapons - Russian MoD

Ukrainian Troops Leave Positions, Drop Weapons - Russian MoD

5 hours ago
Putin Announces ‘Special Military Op’ In Ukraine’s Donbass to ‘Defend People’

Putin Announces ‘Special Military Op’ In Ukraine’s Donbass to ‘Defend People’

8 hours ago
Putin: Russia’s Interests, Security Non-negotiable

Putin: Russia’s Interests, Security Non-negotiable

one day ago
Donetsk and Lugansk: Position and Struggle

Donetsk and Lugansk: Position and Struggle

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 24-02-2022 Hour: 02:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot